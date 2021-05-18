The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Atlanta Monday night. Can they build further momentum Tuesday?

After falling victim to a three-game sweep at the hands of the Rays, the Mets continued their road trip in Atlanta Monday night. While New York struggled to consistently drive runners in, the pitching was spectacular.

Taijuan Walker allowed just one hit and zero earned runs through three innings before leaving due to left side tightness. Relievers Sean Reid-Foley, Jeurys Familia, Trevor May, and Edwin Diaz subsequently combined for three allowed hits and one allowed earned run through six innings.

The Mets eventually won the game by a score of 3-1, but it came at a frightening cost. Outfielder Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a 95 mile-per-hour fastball with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

Pillar immediately left the game and needed to depart for the hospital for a CT scan, but late Monday night, assured fans of his status via Twitter.

Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner 👍🏽👍🏽 — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) May 18, 2021

Game Info

New York Mets (19-16) @ Atlanta Braves (19-22)

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – 7:20 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: TBD ( )

vs.

Braves: Tucker Davidson ( )

Odds

Notable Prop Bets:

Mets O/U 3.5 runs (Over -115; Under +100)

Braves O/U 4.5 runs (Over +100; Under -115)

Mets to score first and win (Yes +215; No -278)

Braves to score first and win (Yes +163; No -205)

Mets Lineup

Braves Lineup