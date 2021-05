Walker lasted only three innings.

It feels like DJ Khaled is reading the injury updates for the New York Mets this week. “Another one?”

After placing Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil on the injured list earlier on Monday — giving the Mets 12 players on the IL — the club watched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker leave his start after three innings.

Taijuan Walker update: He came out of the game with "left side tightness," the Mets say. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 18, 2021