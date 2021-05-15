The Giants have inked running back Corey Clement to a contract after he tried out at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Big Blue acquires another running back.

On Saturday, following a tryout, the Giants signed Corey Clement. The 26-year-old spent 2017-20 with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Wisconsin and recently worked out with the Giants at their rookie minicamp on both Friday and Saturday.

Clement scored a touchdown during the Eagles’ Super Bowl 52 victory over the Patriots back in February 2018. He was involved in the infamous “Philly Special” play, in which he took a direct snap before handing the ball off to Trey Burton. The tight end then threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles.

Corey’s most productive season with Philly was during his 2017 rookie campaign — he rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns that year while catching 10 balls for 123 yards and two scores through the air.

How does Corey Clement fit into the Giants roster?

Clement now joins a running back room that includes Saquon Barkley, free-agent pickup Devontae Booker, rookie Gary Brightwell, and Elijhaa Penny.

He will thus compete to be the No. 2 back behind Barkley — there’s no chance he earns a spot as a No. 1 back on this New York roster unless Saquon undergoes further injury-related issues in 2021.

Clement’s main competitors for the role will thus be Booker and Brightwell — Penny is primarily a fullback and it’s expected the Giants will continue to utilize him at that spot.

There’s additionally a significant chance Big Blue uses Clement on special teams. Clement took part on 61% of Philly’s special teams snaps last year and 64% of the snaps in that specific area back during the 2017 season.

While he doesn’t carry notable professional experience as a return specialist, the coaching staff could additionally consider that as a role for Clement. He returned seven punts and 19 kicks during his four-year tenure with the Eagles.

Regardless, this running back room will need to do its part when it comes to assisting in Daniel Jones’ development. It’s clear the value of the running game has decreased in recent years, but the group of backs will need to take pressure off the young quarterback no matter who makes the final roster ahead of the regular season.