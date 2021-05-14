Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney experienced a cleat issue during his first-ever minicamp practice Friday afternoon.

Cleat or no cleat, Kadarius Toney is always ready to go.

During the Giants‘ first rookie minicamp practice of the year on Friday, the team’s first-round draft pick appeared to be running and doing drills with his right cleat missing.

Shoeless KT. This is first-round pick Kadarius Toney running a drill without a cleat on his right foot. He spent a good chunk of his first practice on the sideline and dealing with what appeared to be an equipment or foot problem. pic.twitter.com/Nar1tOsYv3 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 14, 2021

This raised question marks in regard to what the actual issue was, but following practice, the dynamic wide receiver assured the media it was just an equipment issue.

“I think [the cleat] was the wrong size…I ended up getting [the right size] eventually,” he said.

But why did he keep going if there was an issue?

“It’s just me, just a dog mentality,” Toney said.

Reporters additionally noticed Toney didn’t take part in the conditioning period of the practice. Kadarius responded that it was basically because of the cleat and that it was “just a safer route to go.”

Kim Jones of NFL Network subsequently asked Toney if the Giants have discussed the idea of punt returning with him — Kadarius returned 13 punts and 15 kicks during his four years at Florida.

Toney claims the team has yet to introduce the idea but says he’s “thankful for any opportunity.”

He could definitely be a return specialist option early in his career — given his immense talent, versatility, and athleticism, the Giants will likely consider taking this route in order to maximize his full potential.

At the moment, Toney isn’t taking advantage of the relaxed restrictions the NFL has placed on jersey numbers. Receivers can be anything from No. 1-49 or 80-89, when previously, that position group was limited to No. 10-19 or 80-89.

Ahead of the training camp, preseason, and regular season periods, Toney is rocking No. 89, but says the number “really wasn’t my choice, but at the end of the day, at least I got a jersey…I’m just thankful to have it, it doesn’t really matter what number I am. The person makes the number; the number doesn’t make the person.”