Four of the New York Jets’ 10 draftees have chosen their jersey numbers as the offseason program commences.

The jersey number a rookie chooses, at times, is insignificant — their eventual performance on the field trumps all.

Regardless, it’s something that interests fans, including those of the New York Jets.

With the offseason program commencing, a number of the Jets’ 2021 draftees (four of the ten, to be exact), have made decisions on the numbers they’ll be wearing for the upcoming season and potentially beyond.

Quarterback Zach Wilson (first round, second overall) will wear No. 2, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (first round, 14th overall) will wear No. 75, and wide receiver Elijah Moore (second round, 34th overall) will rock No. 8.

We heard there was some interest in rookie numbers??

Fourth-round pick Michael Carter, who played the running back position at North Carolina, will wear No. 32, according to Tar Heel Insider.

Former #UNC RB Michael Carter will wear #32 for the New York Jets

This upcoming season will be the first year in which the NFL is relaxing the jersey-number restrictions for players — this is why Elijah Moore is able to wear a single-digit jersey and thus rep No. 8. Previously, receivers were only allowed to wear anything from No. 10-19 and 80-89.

Now, that position group along with the running backs and tight ends can wear anything from No. 1-49 and 80-89. Tight ends can additionally possess No. 90 as an option.

Carter is going old school though — No. 32 was previously permitted for the running back position.

Some thought Wilson could’ve taken No. 1 after he wore it during his time at BYU. However, he was seen wearing the No. 2 jersey during the Jets’ rookie minicamp last weekend and it looks like he’ll continue doing so.