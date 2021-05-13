The Islanders will face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins to begin their path to the Stanley Cup.
On Thursday morning the NHL announced the full schedule for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Here’s the Islanders schedule for the first round with television broadcast partners:
- Sunday, May 16, 12 p.m.: Islanders @ Penguins | NBC, SN, TVAS
- Tuesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.: Islanders @ Penguins | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
- Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m.: Penguins @ Islanders | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS
- Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m.: Penguins @ Islanders | NBC, SN, TVAS
- *Monday, May 24, TBD: Islanders @ Penguins | TBD
- *Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Penguins @ Islanders | TBD
- *Friday, May 28, TBD: Islanders @ Penguins | TBD
View this post on Instagram
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET