The Islanders will face Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins to begin their path to the Stanley Cup.

Tab Bamford

On Thursday morning the NHL announced the full schedule for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here’s the Islanders schedule for the first round with television broadcast partners:

  1. Sunday, May 16, 12 p.m.: Islanders @ Penguins | NBC, SN, TVAS
  2. Tuesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.: Islanders @ Penguins | NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVAS
  3. Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m.: Penguins @ Islanders | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS
  4. Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m.: Penguins @ Islanders | NBC, SN, TVAS
  5. *Monday, May 24, TBD: Islanders @ Penguins | TBD
  6. *Wednesday, May 26, TBD: Penguins @ Islanders | TBD
  7. *Friday, May 28, TBD: Islanders @ Penguins | TBD

 

