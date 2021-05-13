With rookie minicamp set to begin Friday, the Giants have revealed the jersey numbers the rookies will be rocking.

The 2021 NFL Draft has concluded; the Giants draft picks and undrafted signees are now gearing up for the rookie minicamp set to commence this Friday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford.

But between either monstrous step to begin their respective NFL careers, the first-year players must acquire their (temporary) jersey numbers — the Giants officially announced the numbers for each individual Thursday evening.

Giants rookie jersey numbers (for now): WR Kadarius Toney: 89

OLB Azeez Ojulari: 51

CB Aaron Robinson: 33

OLB Elerson Smith: 58

RB Gary Brightwell: 37

CB Rodarius Williams: 25

C Brett Heggie: 61

G Jake Burton: 70

DE Raymond Johnson III: 91 Subject to change. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 13, 2021

The rookies, for now, aren’t taking advantage of the relaxed jersey-number restrictions the league is currently implementing for this coming season. First-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney (Florida), third-round cornerback Aaron Robinson (UCF), sixth-round running back Gary Brightwell (Arizona), and sixth-round cornerback Rodarius Williams (Oklahoma State) could’ve chosen anything from No. 1-49.

However, as Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes in the above tweet, the jersey numbers for each of the rookies are “subject to change,” so there’s a chance Toney could eventually switch it up ahead of the regular season.

Williams’ collegiate number — No. 8 — obviously won’t be available, as that’s already taken by starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Brightwell’s number from Arizona — No. 0 — won’t be available either, as that currently isn’t allowed at the professional level.

Fourth-round edge rusher Elerson Smith’s No. 58 was once worn by the legendary Carl Banks (Super Bowl-winning Giants linebacker and current radio color commentator for Giants games) while Toney’s No. 89 was worn by legendary Pro Bowl Giants tight end Mark Bavaro.