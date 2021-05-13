Although it’s early, the public is betting against the Jets and Giants in their Week 1 matchups on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The NFL schedule is out and it’s time to make predictions for how the Jets and Giants are going to fare during the 2021 season. The schedule release means that Week 1 lines are out as well. The Jets are +4 against the Panthers while the Giants are +1 at home against the Broncos. Let’s take a look at where the public money is going on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Public Won’t Touch Gang Green

Yikes. The public has an early opinion of the Jets. Of all the bet tickets placed on the moneyline, the underdog Jets account for 30% of bet slips. However, they are in single-digit percentages for moneyline handle, spread bet tickets, and spread handle. That is not a ringing endorsement of the Jets by the public.

Although the Jets and Panthers are not expected to contend for a Super Bowl this year, this is one of the most intriguing matchups in Week 1. New York is putting the offense in the hands of Zach Wilson. The rookie quarterback will face off with the last guy to have his job — Sam Darnold. The fourth-year passer should have a little extra motivation to beat his old team, even if he doesn’t admit it.

Big Money Against Big Blue?

The Giants are bringing in a majority of the tickets and money on the spread, but there is major action on the Broncos moneyline. Despite the fact that only 35% of tickets are on Denver, they are bringing in a whopping 89% of the money. That means FanDuel has taken some big bets on the Broncos in this game.

But there is big money on the Giants beyond Week 1. According to FanDuel, the Giants are among the top three teams in terms of Super Bowl bets. Two NFC East rivals — Cowboys and Eagles — make up the other teams in the top three. It’s unclear which way the money is going, but the Giants are also among the top three in terms of bets on regular-season win total.

There is one thing we know for certain — one way or another, the public is interested in the Giants.

FanDuel NFL Week 1 Lines

Dallas Cowboys (+6.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals (+2.5)

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5)

Houston Texans

Los Angeles Chargers (-1)

Washington Football Team

Minnesota Vikings (-3.5)

Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets (+4)

Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5)

Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers (+6.5)

Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers (-7.5)

Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks (+2)

Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns (+5.5)

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos (-1)

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers (+2)

New Orleans Saints

Miami Dolphins (+1.5)

New England Patriots

Chicago Bears (+7)

Los Angeles Rams

Baltimore Ravens (-5)

Las Vegas Raiders