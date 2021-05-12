Could the Jets add free-agent wide receiver Tavon Austin to the roster following a reported workout with the team?

The Jets might be further adding to the receiving corps in order to assist Zach Wilson with his on-field development.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the organization worked out free-agent veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin. Rapoport notes that it “sounded like it went well.”

The #Jets worked out veteran FA WR Tavon Austin today, source said, and sounded like it went well. Austin spent time with the #49ers and #Packers last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2021

Austin appeared in four games with Green Bay last year and caught just five balls for 20 yards during that time period. His last dominant season occurred in 2016 while he was still with the Rams, who selected him in the first round of 2013’s draft. Throughout that year, Austin caught 58 balls for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

Austin has racked up just 39 total receptions in four seasons (41 total games) since then.

If the Jets were to eventually ink the 30-year-old to a contract, it would most likely be a cheap, short-term deal. Given the talent in and around the receiving corps — a unit that includes free-agent pickup Corey Davis, second-round pick Elijah Moore, pending second-year man Denzel Mims, slot receiver Keelan Cole, and Jamison Crowder — Austin could end up fighting for a job during the training camp and preseason periods. He would then possibly be a depth piece and return specialist option if he were to make the final roster.

Regardless, a contract needs to actually come to fruition before anything else, and as of right now, a deal between either party isn’t reported to be in the works.