More NFL schedule-related nuggets are coming out, and one of the latest states the Jets will play an international game against Atlanta.

The NFL’s international matchups are back.

After zero occurring this past season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league will host a pair of games in 2021 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Jets will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 10 (Week 5) while the Dolphins will face the Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 17 (Week 6). It will be an official away game for Gang Green.

Both matchups will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. UK time) and each will feature a young quarterback that could be on the rise to stardom — Zach Wilson is set to take the field for the Jets and the same goes for Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence respectively for Miami and Jacksonville.

“We are excited to be returning to London and welcoming back our fans for two great matchups,” NFL Executive Vice-President — Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Christopher Halpin said in a league statement. “We expect these games to be a celebration of our sport and our robust UK fan base.

“We have been working closely with the UK government, the city of London and the relevant health organisations over the past year in planning the games. Through their successful vaccine rollout and commitment to bringing crowds back to sports events, the time is right for the return of NFL football this fall. We will continue to monitor the COVID environment, putting health and safety first, and will adhere to any and all future COVID regulations and restrictions.”

“We are delighted to be welcoming the NFL back to Tottenham and to host four more teams and their supporters,” Tottenham Hotspur Chief Commercial Officer Todd Kline said. “It will once again be a tremendous boost for London and our local economy.

“We were thrilled with the feedback we received from the NFL, its coaches, players and fans alike after our first NFL games in 2019. We shall be doing all we can to ensure we create even more great memories for all those that come to experience these two exciting contests later this year.”

The league announced these games Wednesday morning prior to the official release of the 2021 NFL schedule at 8:00 p.m. ET Wednesday night.

The Jets haven’t played in London since the 2015 season when they defeated the Dolphins 27-14 at Wembley Stadium.

CBS additionally announced the Jets’ Week 1 matchup Wednesday morning along with every Week 1 game set to broadcast on the network. New York will take on its former quarterback Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET.