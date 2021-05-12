The 2021 schedule for the New York Jets is finally here. What does the 17-game slate look like for Gang Green?

Yes, we’ve finally arrived at that point of the 2021 NFL offseason.

Wednesday night, the league revealed the full regular-season schedule for the upcoming season. It’s the largest one in history — the New York Jets and the rest of the NFL’s 32 teams will be taking part in a 17-game format.

CBS revealed Wednesday morning the Jets would be traveling to Carolina Week 1 to face the Panthers and a familiar face in Sam Darnold. However, we didn’t know for sure what the rest of the schedule would look like for New York…until now.

Let’s take a look at the Jets’ full 2021 regular-season slate.

Back to gameday.

Back to traditions.

Back to New York Jets football. The 2021 schedule is here. It's time to get back to being together. pic.twitter.com/ANHCjm1Jkl — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 12, 2021

Week 1: at Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 2: vs. Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 3: at Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 26, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 4: vs. Titans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5: at Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m. ET in London (2:30 p.m. UK time)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 8: vs. Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9: at Colts, Thursday, Nov. 4, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 10: vs. Bills, Sunday, Nov. 14, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 21, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12: at Texans, Sunday, Nov. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 14: vs. Saints, Sunday, Dec. 12, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 15: at Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 18 or Sunday, Dec. 19, time TBD

Week 16: vs. Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18: at Bills, Sunday, Jan. 9, 1:00 p.m. ET