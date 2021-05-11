The NFL has officially relaxed jersey-number restrictions. Which Giants will be switching it up this year?

Ahead of the 2021 season, the NFL has passed a new rule that relaxes the restrictions on jersey numbers.

Now, offensive skill players, defensive backs, and linebackers will be able to wear single digits, among other alterations.

Here are the full numerical intervals for each position:

Quarterbacks 1-19 Running backs 1-49, 80-89 Wide receivers 1-49, 80-89 Tight ends 1-49, 80-90 Offensive line 50-79 Defensive line 50-79, 90-99 Linebackers 1-59, 90-99 Defensive backs 1-49 Kickers 1-19 Punters 1-19

In order to take advantage of this opportunity, Giants players have already commenced the process of changing their numbers ahead of the upcoming season.

Which players will be rocking new jerseys?

WR Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard will be switching from No. 87 to No. 3, the number he wore for the Oklahoma Sooners at the collegiate level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sterling Shepard (@sterlingshepard)