The Islanders will have more fans making noise when they host playoff games.

On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the New York Islanders will be able to have more fans in the seats for their 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs home games.

The Islanders will be able to have up to 25 percent of capacity, an increase from 10 percent that was initially allowed beginning April 26.

Cuomo announced half of the available tickets will go to vaccinated fans, who will be able to sit in sections featuring three feet of social distancing. The other half of tickets will go to unvaccinated fans, who will maintain the current social-distancing parameters of six feet. All fans will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

The Islanders are currently the fourth seed in the East Division, one point behind the Boston Bruins for third. The Isles have one game remaining in their regular season; Boston has two.

If the Islanders remain the fourth seed, they would face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.