Harvey Langi’s tenure in Florham Park has concluded. But, he isn’t going far and will join the division-rival New England Patriots.

A now-former Jets linebacker has commenced the next chapter of his NFL career.

Per Priority Sports president Kenny Zuckerman, Harvey Langi has agreed to terms with the Patriots. Langi most recently spent the 2020 and 2019 campaigns and part of the 2018 season with the Jets after he began his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Langi appeared in 14 games for Gang Green this past season and started in six of those matchups. His 60 combined tackles were fourth on the team, behind cornerback Bless Austin (63), safety Marcus Maye (88), and linebacker Neville Hewitt (134).

Hewitt is another linebacker that didn’t return to the Jets, who now employ a new coaching staff that includes head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The Jets are set to employ a 4-3 defensive scheme in 2021 — they brought in linebacker Jarrad Davis on a one-year deal in March and additionally expect to be returning four-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley, who opted out of the 2020 campaign due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Langi played in just one game as a member of New England in 2017 (seeing just six total snaps of defensive playing time) but should be able to find a role if he makes the final roster. In his best statistical season in 2020, the 28-year-old proved he has a place in this league and could contribute to a Patriots defense that allowed 353.8 total yards per game last year (15th in the NFL).