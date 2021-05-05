Wide Right Podcast 71 reacts to the Giants’ performance during the 2021 NFL Draft this past weekend.

After three days, seven rounds, and 259 total picks, the 2021 NFL Draft has concluded

Boy was it a great event for the New York Giants — probably one of the best I’ve seen them put together. And thankfully, the Wide Right Podcast has returned to react to all of it.

On episode 71, we will recap everything that went down and all the moves the organization made. This includes providing our thoughts on the Round 1 trade with Chicago that led to Big Blue receiving a 2022 first-round pick and drafting Florida wideout Kadarius Toney along with the Round 2 deal with Miami that led to the Giants selecting Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

Later picks included UCF cornerback Aaron Robinson in the third round as well as Northern Iowa edge rusher Elerson Smith, Arizona running back Gary Brightwell, and Oklahoma State defensive back Rodarius Williams on Day 3. We’ll surely discuss how every decision affects the roster moving forward.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The podcast can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.