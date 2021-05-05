Out of all 259 players who were drafted this year, new Jets linebacker/safety Jamien Sherwood will be the first to sign his deal.

The 2021 NFL Draft has concluded. Thus, the signing of rookie deals has commenced…with a New York Jet.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jets fifth-round pick Jamien Sherwood — a linebacker/safety out of Auburn — will be the first out of 259 drafted players to sign his brand new rookie deal. This is also per agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The Jets picked up Sherwood at No. 146 overall in the fifth round after acquiring offensive players with their first four selections of the annual event. Prior to Sherwood’s pick, the Jets drafted quarterback Zach Wilson (first round, pick No. 2), offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (first round, pick No. 14), wide receiver Elijah Moore (second round, pick No. 34), and running back Michael Carter (fourth round, pick No. 107).

However, Sherwood became the first of six consecutive defensive players the Jets acquired to close out the draft — defensive backs Michael Carter, Jason Pinnock, Hamsah Nasirildeen, and Brandin Echols, and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall are additionally headed to Florham Park.

In 11 games with Auburn this past season, Sherwood racked up 75 total tackles (44 solo) with three tackles for loss, one sack, three pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries.

It’s unclear the exact role he’ll take on within Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s defense, but regardless, he’ll ultimately need to contribute to the improvement of this unit (if he makes the team). Last year, the Jets were 24th in yards allowed and 26th in points allowed.