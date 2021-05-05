The New York Giants organization has formed and announced an exclusive partnership with Grayscale Investments.

Big news coming from the New York Giants.

The organization announced Wednesday its exclusive partnership with Grayscale Investments. The cryptocurrency asset manager happens to be the largest of its kind throughout the entire world.

It’s a sponsorship agreement that makes this deal the inaugural cryptocurrency partnership by an NFL club.

Both sides are intrigued by the newly formed agreement.

“Our partnership with the Giants is incredibly meaningful because our roots are in New York,” Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein said, per the Giants official website. “We’re excited to partner with such a forward-thinking franchise, to work together on philanthropic initiatives, and to continue to support the New York metropolitan community.”

“We are excited to partner with Grayscale, who are innovative leaders in the digital currency market,” Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli said. “During our extensive evaluation of the space, we determined that we not only wanted a partner that understood the value of aligning with the Giants brand, but also could guide us in navigating the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Grayscale quickly emerged as a company that shares our passion for the New York market but also has the institutional knowledge and network of partners that we can access as crypto continues to evolve.”

Grayscale will sponsor The Giants Foundation Golf Outing and be a presenting home game sponsor as well as a supporting training camp sponsor. The large-scale asset manager will additionally host seminars dedicated to the ins and outs of cryptocurrencies for personnel within the organization, according to Giants.com.