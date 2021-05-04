The 2021 NFL Draft is officially closed. Now, it’s time for teams — including the Jets — to sign players who weren’t taken.

The 2021 NFL Draft has officially concluded, and the Jets surely improved their roster ahead of the new season. Not only did they acquire a brand new starting quarterback in Zach Wilson at No. 2, but they additionally selected a talented wideout in Elijah Moore and added depth to the defensive side of the ball.

But the work is far from over — now’s the time when Joe Douglas‘ staff must decide who out of the undrafted free agents they should sign.

Which team-less players will be headed to the Jets?

Ole Miss TE Kenny Yeboah

The #Jets are signing former Ole Miss TE Kenny Yeboah to a rookie free-agent deal that includes a $20,000 signing bonus plus $180,000 base salary guarantee, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Yeboah caught 27 balls for 524 yards and six touchdowns for the Rebels this past season after spending time at Temple from 2016-19. He’ll join a Jets tight end unit that’s already deep.

Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Oregon State pass rusher Hamilcar Rashed Jr. signing with the Jets, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 2, 2021

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. out of Oregon State earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019. He recorded 62 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and a whopping 14 sacks through 11 games that year.

In 2020, he didn’t notch a single sack in seven games.

New Mexico OT Teton Saltes

New York Jets signing offensive lineman Teton Saltes to priority free agent deal that includes $93,000 guaranteed, $75,000 of his base salary guaranteed and $18,000 signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2021

Teton Saltes out of New Mexico provides significant size at 6-foot-5, 322 pounds.

Illinois LB Milo Eifler

J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS! Let’s get to work thankful for this opportunity and excited to be a JET. — Milo (@_miloeifler) May 1, 2021

Milo Eifler played in six games with five starts for Illinois this past season, racking up 27 combined tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Rutgers DL Michael Dwumfour

Jets nation I’m ready to get to work!!! #undrafted — Michael DwumFour (@Dwumfour__) May 1, 2021

Michael Dwumfour out of Rutgers was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2020 after recording 25 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

BYU OG Tristen Hoge

Tristen Hoge played with quarterback Zach Wilson at BYU and took part in eight games this past season.

Rutgers S Brendon White

Rutgers safety Brendon White signs free agent contract with NY Jets https://t.co/fdJtrsycCB — ScarletNation.com (@RUscarletnation) May 1, 2021

Another Rutgers kid.

Brendon White earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in 2020 after racking up 40 combined tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups in five games.

Purdue OT Grant Hermanns

At 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, Grant Hermanns out of Purdue provides noteworthy size and will compete for a spot on the Jets final roster later this year.

Air Force OT Parker Ferguson

Congrats to Center Grove football great Parker Ferguson of the Air Force Academy on signing a free agent contract with the New York Jets. #CGProud pic.twitter.com/9seNNb6Q4N — CG Sports Network (@CGSportsNetwork) May 2, 2021

Parker Ferguson will provide offensive line depth at least throughout the training camp and preseason periods. He took part in six games for Air Force during the 2020 campaign.

SMU K Chris Naggar

So excited to be a part of the @nyjets organization!! Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Cannot thank the coaching staff and front office enough for believing in me. This is only the beginning. ✈️ — Chris Naggar (@chrisnaggar) May 2, 2021

A kicker heading to Florham Park.

Chris Naggar, in his first season with the Southern Methodist program, connected on 43 of his 46 extra-point attempts (93.5%) and on 17 of his 21 field-goal attempts (81%).

Auburn S Jordyn Peters

More defensive backfield depth.

Auburn’s Jordyn Peters recorded 42 total tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups through 10 games in 2020.

Oregon St. CB Isaiah Dunn

New York Jets strike big deal with priority free agent Isaiah Dunn (Oregon State), the biggest contract ever for an undrafted rookie corner, per a league source: $185,000 total guaranteed, including $160,000 of his base salary is guaranteed, plus a $25,000 signing bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 2, 2021

Isaiah Dunn only took part in five games in 2020 but notched 42 combined tackles and eight pass breakups through 11 matchups in 2019.