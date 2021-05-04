The 2021 NFL Draft is officially closed. Now, it’s time for teams — including the Giants — to sign players who weren’t taken.

The annual event we all were waiting for has finally concluded. The 2021 NFL Draft came and went, with the Giants choosing six players (including stud wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round).

Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge, and the rest of the Giants brass have put in tremendous amounts of work to make sure they could improve the roster as much as possible over the last few days — but the work isn’t done just yet.

Now, it’s time for Big Blue to sign players who didn’t find teams during the three-day draft.

Which players are headed to East Rutherford as undrafted free agents?

Florida iOL Brett Heggie

Brett Heggie played and started at the center position in each of Florida’s 12 games this past season. The agreement comes after the Giants didn’t address the offensive line during the draft.

Baylor iOL Jake Burton

UCLA/Baylor OG-OT Jake Burton UDFA signing with Giants, per source $15K signing, plus $25k guaranteed — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) May 1, 2021

Jake Burton started eight games at right guard for Baylor last season.

Georgia Southern EDGE Raymond Johnson III

Proud to be a Giant🔵🔴 been a childhood dream🦾 — Raymond Johnson III (@x_jay6) May 1, 2021

Raymond Johnson III started all 13 games for Georgia Southern this past season and earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors. Pro Football Focus additionally rewarded Johnson with a spot on their All-American second team.