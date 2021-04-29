The Jets are expected to draft Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall. Let’s take a look at some collegiate film from the BYU quarterback.

Zach Wilson Info

QB, BYU

6-foot-3, 209 pounds

2020 Stats (12 games): 73.5% completion rate, 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns, three interceptions, 196.4 rating, 11.0 yards per attempt; 254 rushing yards (3.6 yards per carry), 10 touchdowns

How Zach Wilson would Fit into the Jets Roster

Zach Wilson will likely start right away and be asked to lead an offensive unit that was last in total yards and scoring and second-to-last in passing in 2020.

Having said that, he’ll need all the help he can get.

The Jets enhanced the talent level on the offensive side of the ball with the free-agent acquisitions of receivers Corey Davis and Keelan Cole and are expected to continue doing so during the draft, potentially as early as the first round.

With the No. 23 overall pick, the Jets could draft a reliable receiver or running back to help with Wilson’s development, a task that should be one of the organization’s top focal points moving forward.

Zach Wilson Film Room Notes

Wilson and BYU’s October 2020 win over Houston (25-for-35, 400 yards, four touchdowns, 205.1 rating, 11.4 yards per attempt; nine carries, 40 yards)

Right off the bat, we see Wilson’s ability to keep his feet moving in the pocket. This is followed by a quick release and accurate throw down the left sideline for a BYU touchdown.

After going through his reads, Wilson senses the pressure and uses his superb speed and elusiveness to escape the pocket and scramble for the first down.

He intelligently slides at the conclusion of the play instead of taking the hit.

Wilson really sells the play-action here.

Not a great look for Zach on this play though — he seemingly telegraphs the pass way too much, which leads to a near-interception.

Just a great throw by Wilson on this play as he threads the needle.

Wilson displays his deep-ball abilities in this clip, hitting the receiver over a pair of defenders.

And finally, on likely his best throw of the night, Wilson drops the ball into the breadbasket for a BYU touchdown.

Wilson and BYU’s December 2020 loss to Coastal Carolina (19-for-30, 240 yards, one touchdown, one interception, 134.9 rating, 8.0 yards per attempt; 10 carries, 55 yards)

The speed and vision are great on this play, but the young quarterback needs to slide instead of taking the hit.

Wilson is spectacular at throwing on the run and proves it in the above clip.

Zach cannot pull this move in the NFL — again, just slide at the end of the run.

Wilson and BYU’s December 2020 win over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl (26-for-34, 425 yards, three touchdowns, 210.6 rating, 12.5 yards per attempt; five carries, 12 yards, two touchdowns)

Wilson portrays the ability to scan the field while keeping his feet moving in the pocket. He tops it off by hitting the receiver for the first down.

Great vision by Wilson to set up his blocker(s) and superb athleticism/elusiveness to reach the end zone in the above two clips.

An extremely athletic play from Wilson here, who avoids the rush, steps up, and delivers a tight spiral on the jump pass.

The accuracy is truly on display in this clip — Wilson delivers a strike to a blanketed receiver for the touchdown.

Superb footwork.

Great vision.

Pure athleticism and speed.

The ability to go off-script.

The accuracy at all three levels.

Zach Wilson is a phenomenal prospect, regardless of the fact he had an easier collegiate schedule than some of the other quarterbacks in this draft class. He can tuck and scramble if he sees a lane but can also step up in the pocket, execute a quick release, and make the throws both in tight windows and down the field.

There are not many negatives for Wilson, but that doesn’t mean he won’t need to develop at the professional level.