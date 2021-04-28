Episode 69 of the Wide Right Podcast discusses what the New York Giants may do during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Look no further, the Wide Right Podcast has finally returned for episode 69.

Perfect timing, too. The 2021 NFL Draft commences this Thursday and we have a lot to discuss in regard to what the Giants might do.

As of right now, the organization owns six total picks, including the No. 11 overall selection in the first round. Who it eventually takes with that prestigious resource remains a mystery, but there are four main positions the Giants could target — wide receiver, inside linebacker, edge rusher, and offensive tackle.

While I don’t fully buy them drafting an offensive tackle in the first round, there are definitely positives to addressing any of the other spots with the eleventh pick.

They could also trade back, garner a few more picks, and still focus on one of the aforementioned positions.

What about later on?

Dave Gettleman’s draft-related trends suggest he’ll focus on offensive line depth as well as defensive assistance with his picks following the first round. Last year, Big Blue acquired seven defensive players in the draft along with three offensive linemen — there’s a chance Gettleman takes a similar route this time around.

Here are the Giants’ six total picks (as of Wednesday night):

Round 1, Pick 11

Round 2, Pick 42

Round 3, Pick 76

Round 4, Pick 116

Round 6, Pick 196

Round 6, Pick 201

So what would the ideal Giants draft consist of in my mind?

Tune into episode 69 to find out.

You can listen (and subscribe) to the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be located on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.