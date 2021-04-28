The 2021 NFL Draft figures to draw significant viewing and betting interest.

In our betting guide, we will take a comprehensive look at how to bet the 2021 NFL Draft and take a closer look at the current betting odds and best promo offers.

Football fans know that the NFL never sleeps, and the hype surrounding the NFL Draft proves it.

Fans, analysts and sports media outlets spend countless hours diving into potential draft choices as the lead up to the draft has, in some ways, become bigger than the event itself.

Such significant interest has also sparked big betting interest. The best online sportsbooks are offering up no-brainer promos and comprehensive NFL Draft betting odds, giving sportsbook players located in states where betting on the event is legal the opportunity to cash in.

Without further ado, let’s jump into our guide on how to bet the 2021 NFL Draft.

How to Bet the NFL Draft

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL Draft, the first thing that you should know is that wagering on the event is not available in all legal sports betting states.

States With Legal NFL Draft Betting

Notable sports betting states such as Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa and Virginia do not have legal NFL Draft wagering. Here are the states that do allow it:

New Jersey

Indiana

Colorado

Tennessee

West Virginia

Michigan

Ways to Bet the NFL Draft

There are a variety of wager types available for the NFL Draft. Bettors can wager on the following popular betting markets:

1st/2nd/3rd overall pick

Top 5 pick

Top 10 pick

First round pick

Player to be picked first by team

Position of team’s first pick

Exact outcome of multiple picks

Positional markets (first player to be drafted by position)

Player specials (overall pick over/under)

Draft props (will a QB go with the first four picks, position of Mr. Irrelevant, etc.)

Conference and school specials

Within each of the markets listed above are dozens upon dozens of ways to bet on the action throughout the first round. Top legal online sportsbook apps will also offer updated odds markets before and during rounds 2-7 held Friday and Saturday.

The Best NFL Draft Betting Promos

There are two awesome no-brainer offers available to new sportsbook players in states where betting on the NFL Draft is legal.

DraftKings Sportsbook 100-1 Odds on QB to Go No. 1

The first offer worth mentioning comes from DraftKings Sportsbook.

New players who register at DraftKings can grab 100-1 odds on any quarterback to be taken with the top overall pick. Given the overwhelming likelihood that former Clemson quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Trevor Lawrence will be taken by the Jags with the first pick, this special is in the no-brainer category.

Currently, Lawrence is -10000 to go with the top pick at DraftKings (he’s -50000 at FanDuel), so oddsmakers clearly agree with what draft analysis and experts have been saying for months — Urban Meyer came to Jacksonville for the chance to coach Lawrence. It’s basically a done deal.

Still, if something crazy were to happen, it remains overwhelmingly likely that Jacksonville (or a team trading into the pick) would select a quarterback, particularly given there are as many as five signal-callers who evaluators feel could be gone at the top.

FanDuel Sportsbook 20-1 Odds on Lawrence to Go No. 1

Those who have yet to register with FanDuel Sportsbook can grab similar can’t-miss odds on an overwhelmingly likely proposition.

In this case, Jacksonville must specifically select Lawrence with the top overall pick for bets to cash. As outlined above, that’s extremely likely to happen, making this another low-risk bet with a high reward.

2021 NFL Draft Odds

Now, let’s take a look at some of the best current NFL Draft odds. Lines come courtesy of DraftKings.

First Overall Pick Odds

It’s essentially impossible to lay -10000 or -50000 on Lawrence to go No. 1. In short, both numbers are simply too big to provide an adequate return on investment. Still, both FanDuel and DraftKings are offering odds on the top pick:

Top 5 Pick Odds

There’s not much drama — or value — with the first overall selection, but another intriguing market at the top of the draft is betting on whether or not a prospect will land within the draft’s top five picks. Here are the current odds:

Other Notable Markets

Here’s a closer look at some of the specific draft markets mentioned above.

Total PAC-12 players to go in Round 1 (over/under 2.5)

Total Alabama players to go in Round 1 (over/under 5.5)

Big 10 players to go in Round 1 (over/under 6.5)