DraftKings Sportsbook is coming up huge with a no-brainer offer on the NFL Draft. Teams always race to snag the top quarterbacks and this year will be no different.

New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can grab a 100-1 odds promo on a quarterback being drafted first overall. Simply bet $1 on any NFL Draft market and win $100 if a quarterback goes No. 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI

With Trevor Lawrence as the presumptive No. 1 pick, this is as safe a bet as you can make on the NFL Draft. Even if the Jaguars shock the world and pass on Lawrence, they would almost certainly be taking Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, or Mac Jones in that slot.

In other words, DraftKings Sportsbook is basically giving away free money with this promo. A low-risk bet could potentially pay out in spades for new users this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook NFL Draft 100-1 Odds Boost

How easy is it to win with this offer at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Well, there are no guarantees in sports betting, but we can safely say that this one is going to hit. The Jaguars have given no indication that they are going with anyone other than Trevor Lawrence first overall.

That means if you place a $1 bet on any NFL market, you are automatically qualified to win $100 in free bets if the Jaguars go with Lawrence.

DraftKings Sportsbook will issue the bonuses in the form of four $25 free bets. Your original bet must be placed prior to the start of the 2021 NFL Draft and the $100 in bonuses will be paid out after the original bet is settled. Each $25 free bet is valid for up to seven days.

This offer is only available to new users at DraftKings Sportsbook who are located in Colorado, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Michigan.

Claim This NFL Draft Promo at DraftKings Sportsbook

Here is how you can sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and get started immediately:

Create an account by clicking on the link here.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this odds boost.

Bet at least $1 on any NFL Draft market to qualify for these 100-1 odds.

Win $100 if and when a quarterback goes first overall.

QBs of the 2021 NFL Draft Class

This is one of the deepest quarterback classes in recent memory. Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson appear to be locked in with the top two picks. Unsurprisingly, both players carry extremely expensive odds to go in the top-five picks at DraftKings Sportsbook.

After that, the expectation is that the 49ers will take Trey Lance or Mac Jones third overall. Justin Fields is dropping on mock drafts, but he is still in the mix to go in the top-10.

In total, there could be five quarterbacks taken within the first 10 picks of the draft. NFL teams know that the quarterback is the most important player on a roster and everyone wants to draft a guy who will lead the franchise for the next decade-plus.

Even Kellen Mond and Kyle Trask are capable of going in the first round if teams begin to feel like they are missing out on the next big thing.

