According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants have exercised the young running back’s fifth-year option.

The option is set to carry a cap hit of $7.2 million in 2022, which is less than his 2021 cap hit of $10.03 million.

Barkley is currently rehabbing an ACL tear suffered in last year’s Week 2 loss to Chicago. He’s reportedly set to be ready for the beginning of the 2021 campaign and will hopefully return to his 2018 rookie-year form — him doing so would assist in the development of quarterback Daniel Jones and the improvement of the offensive unit as a whole.