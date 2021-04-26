With the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, the Giants organization is reportedly tied between a number of different options for the No. 11 pick.

The Giants, at least for right now, possess a prestigious opening-round draft choice. Following a six-win 2020 campaign, Big Blue is slated to be on the clock when the No. 11 overall pick comes along.

It’s currently unclear what the Giants will do with the pick should they remain at that spot — the four main positional needs are wide receiver, edge rusher, inside linebacker, and offensive tackle.

Many are going back and forth on a number of different potential targets, and according to Peter King of NBC Sports, apparently so is the Giants brass.

“Three things I’ve heard: Joe Judge loves [Alabama wide receiver] DeVonta Smith; the organization likes [South Carolina] cornerback Jaycee Horn a lot; and Dave Gettleman loves [Penn State linebacker Micah] Parsons,” King wrote in his Football Morning in America column from Monday. The report was within his first-round mock, in which he had the Giants selecting Parsons.

Horn would be an interesting choice given cornerback isn’t one of the aforementioned main positional needs. The defensive backfield was originally an area to consider with the No. 11 pick but that ship seemingly sailed amid the free-agent acquisition of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson last month.

Adding depth to the secondary is always a beneficial move, sure, but this Giants unit is already loaded with talent and the organization doesn’t need to utilize such a valuable draft pick on another corner.

Smith and Parsons, however, are two legitimate options if either is available when the Giants are on the clock. The former would provide Daniel Jones with another target in the passing game after New York acquired a talented one in receiver Kenny Golladay last month. Parsons, on the other hand, would be another versatile weapon on the defensive side of the ball that’s a reliable complement to inside linebacker Blake Martinez.

What’s interesting about the organization reportedly liking Smith, Horn, and Parsons is that none of these individuals are true edge rushers — many believe the Giants may take advantage of a deep edge rusher class with the No. 11 pick considering they don’t employ a significant level of talent when it comes to that position group. Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines possess on-field potential, but that potential has yet to be unlocked to the fullest extent for either young player.