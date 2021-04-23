The star BYU quarterback is slated to go to the Jets at No. 2 overall, and apparently, he’s very aware of that potential scenario.

Zach Wilson is gearing up to commence his career in Florham Park.

The presumptive No. 2 overall pick at the hands of the Jets has spoken to numerous former Gang Green quarterbacks, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

Kinkhabwala states that John Beck, Wilson’s quarterback coach, told her the young signal-caller has “gotten on the phone with Chad Pennington, Josh McCown, and Mark Sanchez to talk about what it means to play for that organization in that environment.”

The most recent Jet of the aforementioned names happens to be McCown, who played a role in the (attempted) development of Sam Darnold back in 2018. Is there a chance the Jets bring the 41-year-old back to provide that type of assistance towards Zach?

Wilson heading to Florham Park, at this point, is obvious to essentially everyone. New York recently traded Darnold to the Panthers for a trio of draft selections, one of which will be in this year’s sixth round. Amid that situation and the sheer unlikeliness of the Jaguars passing up on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, Wilson will most definitely fall into the hands of the Jets.

Last month’s moves in free agency will surely assist in the development of the young Wilson. The Jets upgraded the receiving corps with the acquisitions of both Corey Davis (three-year deal) and Keelan Cole (one-year deal). The signings of defensive end Carl Lawson (three-year deal) and linebacker Jarrad Davis (one-year deal) along with the anticipated return of linebacker C.J. Mosley following his 2020 opt-out should additionally improve the defense which, in turn, will help take pressure off Wilson and the entire offensive unit.

General manager Joe Douglas will subsequently look to utilize a number of draft picks to help Wilson (most likely). The organization currently owns nine draft picks outside of the No. 2 overall selection that’s slated to be used on Zach, including the No. 23 overall choice in the opening round. Don’t be surprised if the Jets use that late first-round pick on another wide receiver or potentially a running back should the organization fall in love with Alabama’s Najee Harris or Clemson’s Travis Etienne (if either is still on the board at that time).

Douglas may also use the No. 34 pick in the second round on an offensive weapon should he use the 23rd pick on, say, an edge rusher or defensive back.