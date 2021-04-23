The NFL will be getting fans involved with the draft this year by allowing some to announce specific picks throughout the event.

We’re less than one week from the 2021 NFL Draft. Dreams will come true for all players selected and we expect to experience an intriguing first round with a number of quarterbacks potentially finding teams within the first five picks.

And to make the event even more special, the league and commissioner Roger Goodell have allowed selected fans to reveal certain picks. While four fans will announce picks in the first round, another four will announce certain selections on Day 2 (rounds 2-3). Eleven fans will then reveal picks on Day 3 (rounds 4-7).

On Day 3, Jessica Felix of the Nike New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football League will be announcing one of the Jets‘ selections. It’s unclear which pick she’ll be revealing — the Jets currently own five choices during that portion of the event.

“Jessica Felix from East Orange Campus, a player in the New York Jets and Nike New Jersey High School Girls Flag Football League, which recently started its inaugural season, will make a virtual pick,” the NFL wrote in a statement.

Felix is a 2020 Fan of the Year nominee for the Jets, as are all the fans making selections on Day 3 of the draft.

“The Fan of the Year contest shines a light on extraordinary fans who have been a rallying force within their family, friends and communities and who inspire others through their love of football,” the league stated.