To add another body to Zach Wilson’s slate of offensive weapons, the Jets could target Florida wideout Trevon Grimes.

Trevon Grimes Info

WR, Florida

6-foot-4, 218 pounds

2020 Stats (11 games): 38 receptions, 589 yards, nine touchdowns

How Trevon Grimes would Fit into the Jets Roster

Trevon Grimes would initially be low on the depth chart, given the Jets already employ a number of talented wideouts on the roster. Corey Davis and Keelan Cole are both recent free-agent pickups while Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims are additionally reliable in their own right. The Jets may also select another receiver early in the draft to assist in Zach Wilson’s development.

That doesn’t mean Grimes wouldn’t eventually make a name for himself though.

At 6-foot-4, 218 pounds, Grimes sports a large frame and could certainly be that tall receiver Wilson needs down near the goal line. If the Jets were to draft the Florida Gator, they could have him take on that type of role as he potentially develops into a more versatile target down the road.

The Jets could additionally find Grimes some special teams reps during his inaugural NFL season.

Trevon Grimes Film Room Notes

Grimes and Florida’s September 2020 win over Ole Miss (three receptions, 64 yards, one touchdown)

Grimes shows off the athleticism to turn back towards the ball on the back-shoulder throw from Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, but he must reel in the football — not a great look for the prospective 2021 draft pick.

Grimes portrays his blocking ability on this play, which helps lead to a Gators touchdown.

Trevon’s large frame helps him reel in the touchdown catch while in coverage on this above play.

Another not-so-great look for the Florida wideout, who needs to hold onto the ball even when entering traffic.

Grimes and Florida’s December 2020 loss to LSU (four receptions, 98 yards)

Grimes shows off his speed down the seam as he gets behind two defenders and reels in the deep ball from Trask.

A clean, sharp route from Grimes here leads to him gaining separation from the defender and recording the reception near the sideline.

And finally, another sharp route from Grimes leads to the same result as the previous play.

Grimes employs great size and athleticism and carries the ability to put on the burners when running streak routes downfield. That doesn’t make him a perfect prospect though, which is why he’s slated to go in the later rounds.

The Florida wideout needs to work on his ability to make the tough catches in traffic — not being able to do so will hinder his development at the next level. It would additionally harm his potential of becoming a legitimate red-zone threat, and that’s the main reason why some teams may target him.