In order to add depth to the defensive backfield, the Giants could draft Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum in one of the middle rounds.

Camryn Bynum Info:

CB, Cal

6-foot, 200 pounds

Second-team All-Pac-12 in 2019

First-team All-Pac-12 in 2020

2019 Stats (13 games): 59 total tackles (38 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, nine pass breakups

2020 Stats (four games): 19 total tackles (14 solo), two tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups

How Camryn Bynum would Fit into the Giants Roster

Camryn Bynum would bring size, athleticism, and physicality to a Giants secondary that’s already loaded with talent. While he wouldn’t be a starter right away, he could ultimately be a situational defensive back and possibly slot in behind Darnay Holmes at the slot corner position.

What would be the most important benefit of Bynum’s potential selection is the fact he’d provide depth, and you can’t possess enough of that in an NFL defensive backfield; you must employ a talented body who can step up when needed, and Bynum would be able to take on that type of role for Big Blue.

Bynum would also receive the privilege of learning from veterans Adoree’ Jackson and James Bradberry, the latter of which just earned his inaugural Pro Bowl bid last season.

Camryn Bynum Film Room Notes

Bynum and Cal’s September 2019 win over Washington (one total tackle, one solo tackle, one interception)

Right off the bat, Bynum is able to remain step-for-step with his matchup before making a great play on the ball for the interception.

However, this next clip isn’t a great look for the Cal defensive back; Bynum doesn’t do a great job shedding the block, which helps provide the Washington running back with a great angle towards the end zone

Not perfect coverage from Bynum here — he allows his matchup to get behind him. Thankfully, former Washington quarterback Jacob Eason overthrows his target.

Bynum and Cal’s October 2019 loss to Oregon (two total tackles, two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup)

Bynum portrays the ability to come up and show physicality from the cornerback spot.

Bynum doesn’t implement great footwork and vision here. He ultimately overruns former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert on the read-option play and isn’t in the position to break down and force him to the inside.

Another good coverage play from Bynum in the above clip. He’s able to remain with his receiver through the flag route.

Despite the quick initial first step from the Oregon receiver, Bynum is able to stay with him by utilizing a great backpedal stance and superb footwork, and from there, he’s capable of making a play on the ball to force the incompletion.

Scouts will absolutely love this play: on a swing pass to the Oregon running back, Bynum utilizes spectacular speed to fly up and make the tackle behind the line of scrimmage. This level of vision and physicality to quickly read the route and make the play would bode well in the NFL.

Camryn Bynum is an athletic and physical corner who carries the ability to make plays on the ball but also come up on the run. This type of versatility would impress NFL scouts and make him a reliable defensive weapon on any roster.

However, the coverage is a tad bit shaky here and there — it’s far from perfect. He’ll need to be coached up in the NFL and will likely be a slot corner or general situational defensive back while developing in his rookie season.

Maybe he’s a starter down the road?