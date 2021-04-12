The Devils continue moving out veterans.

The New Jersey Devils put veteran defenseman Sami Vatanen on waivers on Sunday. Monday, we found out the Dallas Stars have taken Vatanen via waiver claim.

Vatanen, 29, has two goals and four assists in 30 games.

The Dallas Stars have claimed Sami Vatanen off waivers from the Devils. NJ had signed him to a one-year, $2 million contract during training camp and he spent most of the season on the club's third pairing with mixed results but some improvement in recent weeks. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) April 12, 2021