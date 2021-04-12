New Jersey Devils Vatanen day to day
The Devils continue moving out veterans.

The New Jersey Devils put veteran defenseman Sami Vatanen on waivers on Sunday. Monday, we found out the Dallas Stars have taken Vatanen via waiver claim.

Vatanen, 29, has two goals and four assists in 30 games.

 

