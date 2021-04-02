Steve Young claims the New York Jets are taking Zach Wilson with the second pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Jets possess a massive decision at No. 2 overall. Is Zach Wilson headed to Florham Park? Is Sam Darnold staying?

According to legendary 49ers quarterback and current ESPN analyst Steve Young, Gang Green is at least going with the former route.

“There’s no question in my mind, if [the 49ers] can figure out how to get Zach [Wilson], that’s their No. 1 first choice,” Young said during a recent appearance on KNBR in San Francisco. “I just don’t know how they get it done. The Jets have committed to Zach and recruited the family. I just don’t know how that gets undone, but you know, look, a lot can happen.”

This comes after the Jets brass attended Wilson’s impressive Pro Day last week and have seemingly been weighing their options at the quarterback position this entire offseason.

Young saying this additionally comes in the midst of the belief the 49ers traded up from No. 12 to 3 overall in order to acquire Mac Jones. The Alabama quarterback actually carries decent odds to be the No. 3 pick after San Fran gave up a multitude of draft ammo to move up nine spots.

It’s looking more and more like the Jets will draft Wilson, so the 49ers moving up to No. 2 to select the BYU standout may be impossible. San Fran gave Miami its No. 12 overall pick, a 2022 third-round compensatory pick, and first-round selections in both 2022 and 2023 in order to move to No. 3. If that’s the price for the third overall pick, one can only imagine the price for the second. The 49ers likely don’t carry the assets for the Jets’ prestigious opening-round pick anyway — following this year, San Francisco doesn’t possess a first-round selection until the 2024 draft.

If the Jets do go with Wilson, does that mean Darnold’s gone?

Not necessarily — his trade market may be diminishing. A number of teams who once needed quarterbacks have since made moves to acquire one, and there may only be one or two potential trade suitors remaining (Denver and Carolina).

The Jets drafting Wilson and keeping Darnold is possible, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. If the Jets take Wilson and don’t feel comfortable starting him right away, they could continue to start Darnold while Wilson develops behind him on the bench. Good on-field performances from Sam could then benefit his eventual trade value, should a trade be his ultimate fate.