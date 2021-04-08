Phillip Adams played for the Jets during the 2014 season amid what was a six-year career in the National Football League.

A gunman in South Carolina murdered five people and wounded one on Wednesday. One of the individuals who passed away due to the incident, 70-year-old Robert Lesslie, was a prominent doctor in the state. His 69-year-old wife, Barbara Lesslie, along with their grandchildren, nine-year-old Adah Lesslie and five-year-old Noah Lesslie, additionally died, according to the York County coroner’s office.

James Lewis, 38, was also found dead outside. Lewis had been doing work at the South Carolina house.

After attempting to locate the suspect of the crime, deputies found him in a home close by and have identified him as 32-year-old Phillip Adams, former NFL player and New York Jets cornerback.

Per the Associated Press, a source has revealed Adams killed himself early Thursday morning with a .45 caliber weapon. Adams had been treated by Dr. Lesslie and his parents lived near Lesslie’s home in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“We have found the person we believe is responsible and we are with him at this time and that’s all I can say about the suspect,” York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris said in a statement.

Adams appeared in 12 games for the Jets back during the 2014 season, starting in four of those matchups. He concluded the season (and thus his tenure with New York) with 24 combined tackles (21 solo), one interception, and three passes defended.

He additionally spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons.