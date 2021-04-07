Travis Rudolph spent time with the Giants from 2017-18 after portraying his talents for the Florida State Seminoles.

Former Giants wideout Travis Rudolph is in some serious legal heat.

The 25-year-old has been arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm as well as attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to a double shooting. While a single male was found dead, another was transported to the hospital, per the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Rudolph is currently being held in Palm Beach County jail and no bond is set.

Travis Rudolph #ARRESTED for 1st Degree Murder with a Firearm and Attempted First Degree Murder with a Firearm. Shortly after midnight, we responded to a double shooting in Lake Park. One male was transported to the hospital and another was found deceased in West Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/prQAv5Jfq2 — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 7, 2021

Rudolph joined Big Blue after going undrafted in 2017. He underwent a successful career at the collegiate level, earning second-team All-ACC honors with Florida State in 2016.

During that 2016 season, Rudolph notched 56 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns through 13 games.

While with the Giants, Rudolph appeared in seven games during the disastrous three-win 2017 campaign and caught just eight balls for 101 yards. He hasn’t appeared in an NFL regular-season game since that season — he spent time with the Dolphins practice squad in 2018 before taking his talents to the CFL.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL released him Wednesday upon his arrest.