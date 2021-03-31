ESNY’s 2021 New York Giants free agency tracker will provide you with news on each of Big Blue’s signings and re-signings.

The free agency period is here. On Monday, the legal tampering period began at 12:00 p.m. ET — when teams could start talking to agents and agree to contracts. However, on Wednesday, the new league year officially commences at 4:00 p.m. ET — that’s when teams can actually sign new players to deals.

While the New York Giants possess a number of players they must attempt to re-sign (most notably Leonard Williams), there are other guys they should look to acquire in order to fill a multitude of roles, such as a new No. 1 receiver for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Luckily, ESNY has you covered with all of Big Blue’s free agency moves for the 2021 offseason.

Who has New York signed? Who has New York re-signed? Who is leaving the team?

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Players signing

DB Joshua Kalu

The Giants have signed defensive back Joshua Kalu for depth purposes. Kalu most recently spent time with the Titans (was teammates with both Logan Ryan and Adoree’ Jackson) and racked up 16 combined tackles through 15 games last year.

He mostly played special teams for Tennessee.

DB Chris Milton

Chris Milton has additionally spent time with the Titans and will reunite with Ryan and Jackson in East Rutherford, along with Kalu. Another special teams player, Milton recorded three total tackles through 14 games in 2020.

TE Cole Hikutini

After catching two passes through four games for San Francisco in 2017, Cole Hikutini spent time with the Vikings and Cowboys practice squads from 2018-20. Now, he’ll look to crack the Giants roster later this year.

DL Danny Shelton

The Giants are acquiring defensive lineman Danny Shelton on a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Shelton was a first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015 and was with Joe Judge in New England from 2018-19.

Veteran free-agent defensive lineman Danny Shelton is signing a one-year deal with the Giants, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2021

In 2019, Shelton recorded career-highs in combined tackles (61) and sacks (3.0).

OL Zach Fulton

The Giants have inked veteran offensive lineman Zach Fulton to a one-year deal. Fulton played and started in all 16 games for the Texans at right guard last season.

We have officially signed OL Zach Fulton 📰 : https://t.co/p0NWwSiE62 pic.twitter.com/VUstCYlhot — New York Giants (@Giants) March 25, 2021

Fulton provides depth, but there’s additionally a chance he could earn a starting job at one of the two offensive guard spots.

OLB Ryan Anderson

The Giants will ink former Washington linebacker Ryan Anderson to a one-year deal. Anderson notched four sacks for Washington in 2019.

The Giants are signing former Washington OLB Ryan Anderson. It's a one-year deal that includes $137,500 to sign and qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2021

CB Adoree’ Jackson

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants will be signing cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to a three-year contract worth $39 million. This is a huge deal — the Giants needed to upgrade the outside cornerback spot opposite James Bradberry this offseason.

More on Adoree Jackson’s deal with Giants, per sources: Signing bonus: $13.5 million.

Total guaranteed: $26.5 million.

Year 1 total: $16 million.

Deal worth up to $44.5 million with incentives. https://t.co/UVMnUw1IRz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2021

Jackson is a physical defensive back, having notched 70 and 73 combined tackles in each of his first two seasons with Tennessee.

WR Kenny Golladay

The Giants finally have a new No. 1 wide receiver for Daniel Jones.

On Saturday, the organization came to terms with Kenny Golladay on a four-year deal worth $72 million ($40 million guaranteed). Golladay should significantly assist in the development of Jones while boosting the talent level of this Giants offensive unit.

I'm told WR Kenny Golladay has agreed to go to the #Giants, per source. "Done" they said. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 20, 2021

The #Giants and Kenny Golladay have a 4 year, $72M deal with a max of $76M with $40m guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

LB Reggie Ragland

The Giants will sign linebacker Reggie Ragland to a one-year contract, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Giants are signing LB Reggie Ragland to a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2021

Ragland most recently spent time with the Lions in 2020, when he racked up 52 combined tackles in 16 games (six starts).

TE Kyle Rudolph

The Giants have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14 million with veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph.

#NYGiants have agreed to terms with TE Kyle Rudolph, per source — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 18, 2021

Kyle Rudolph's deal with the Giants is a two-year contract worth up to $14 million, per source, as @MikeGarafolo said. The durable Rudolph has played in 92 of the Vikings' 96 regular season games since the start of the 2015 season. He has 48 career TD catches. High character. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 18, 2021

Rudolph spent the last 10 seasons with the Vikings. It’s unclear the type of role he’ll possess with Big Blue, considering the coaching staff seemingly wants to make Evan Engram one of the offensive unit’s top weapons.

QB Mike Glennon

The Giants will be signing veteran journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon to be Daniel Jones’ backup.

Your sources are reliable. #Giants are, in fact, signing Mike Glennon. https://t.co/00qghpQw5y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Glennon has spent time with the Buccaneers, Bears, Cardinals, Raiders, and most recently, the Jaguars. He appeared in five games for Jacksonville last year (all starts) and completed 62% of his throws for 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns, five picks, and an 80.1 passer rating.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ifeadi Odenigbo, who most recently spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, is headed to the Giants on a one-year, $2.5 million deal (per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero).

It’s a one-year, $2.5 million deal for former #Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo with the #Giants, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

Odenigbo racked up 35 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 15 quarterback hits last season (15 games, all starts) and 23 combined tackles, 7.0 sacks, and 13 quarterback hits the year prior (16 games, zero starts).

FB Cullen Gillaspia

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports the Giants have signed fullback Cullen Gillaspia, who previously spent time with the Texans. Gillaspia played in seven games for Houston last season and appeared in all 16 the year prior.

The Giants signed former Texans FB Cullen Gillaspia. He was recently released with a failed physical designation after missing time last season with a back injury. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 16, 2021

He was originally a 2019 seventh-round draft pick out of Texas A&M.

WR John Ross

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants have agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver John Ross. The contract will be worth $2.5 million ($1 million guaranteed).

He hasn’t made his mark in the NFL just yet and only played 11 total games for the Bengals over the last two seasons.

The #Giants have agreed to terms with WR John Ross on a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes $1 million guaranteed, source says. The ninth overall pick in 2017 with the 4.22 40 time gets a chance to reset his career in East Rutherford. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2021

RB Devontae Booker

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports running back Devontae Booker will be headed to the Giants on a two-year, $6 million contract. Booker played in all 16 games for the Las Vegas Raiders this past season.

RB Devontae Booker agrees to terms with the New York Giants on a two-year, $6-million deal, per source. Booker with Saquon Barkley in the backfield. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2021

Players re-signing

LB Devante Downs

The Giants have re-signed inside linebacker Devante Downs, who started eight games last season. He was more of a matchup-based linebacker within Patrick Graham’s defense, finding time on more than 50% of the defensive snaps in some games while being on the field for fewer than 10% of the snaps in others.

Giants announce they have re-signed LB Devante Downs, who played in all 16 games last season with 8 starts. Provides depth at the ILB position and on special teams. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 24, 2021

Downs racked up 33 combined tackles through 16 games last year and also earned a significant number of special teams reps.

DL Leonard Williams

Yes, Giants fans, you can rejoice. Leonard Williams will be returning to Big Blue on a three-year deal worth $63 million ($45 million guaranteed). This makes Williams the second-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the league in terms of average annual salary ($21 million).

Giant and Leonard Williams have agreed on a 3 year deal for 63 million with 45 million fully guaranteed. Roosevelt Barnes and Brandon Parker, and exec Kevin Abrams finished the deal today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Leonard Williams now tied for second among interior defensive linemen in APY with DeForest Buckner at $21 million. His $45M fully guaranteed is second only to Aaron Donald. Paid. $$$$$$$$$$ — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 16, 2021

Williams’ cap hit for the 2021 season will now be around $11 million instead of $19.4 million (what his franchise tag price was set to be), per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Giants gave Leonard Williams a $22.5 million signing bonus, per source. So while he gets a big-time payday — three years, $63 million with $45M fully guaranteed — his cap number drops from over $19 million on the tag to about $11M. Some extra flexibility for New York. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Williams is additionally dropping the grievance that he filed last year. In 2020, the Giants placed the defensive tackle tag ($16.1 million) on Williams but he argued he should’ve received the defensive end tag ($17.8 million).

Leonard Williams now will be dropping the positional salary grievance with the Giants, per source. Both sides live happily ever after. https://t.co/xYc5njI8Gi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2021

DT Austin Johnson

Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Giants are re-signing defensive tackle Austin Johnson, who played for Big Blue last season on a cheap one-year deal. He was mainly a depth piece and racked up just 18 combined tackles and one sack.

Giants are re-signing DT Austin Johnson, source said. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 15, 2021

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports Johnson’s contract is worth $3 million across one season.

Nice contract for Johnson, who signed a one-year, $1.5M deal with the Giants last year. Stronger commitment in Johnson a pretty clear sign the Giants aren’t expecting Dalvin Tomlinson back. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 15, 2021

WR C.J. Board

The Giants have re-signed reserve wideout C.J. Board. He’ll carry an $850,000 cap hit in 2021 before becoming a restricted free agent.

Board appeared in 14 games last year and caught 11 balls for 101 yards.

LS Casey Kreiter

The Giants have re-signed Casey Kreiter, who spent his first year with the team last season following the retirement of longtime Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie. He was a huge part of placekicker Graham Gano’s monster season.

OT Nate Solder

The Giants have restructured the contract of offensive tackle Nate Solder, who opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns. Solder’s original contract (signed in 2018) was worth $62 million across four years. This restructure, however, brings his 2021 salary down to $4 million from $10 million ($6 million in cap space saved).

It won’t be a straight salary cut (expect some bonuses, etc involved), but will come out around $4M. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 17, 2021

Cutting Solder would’ve additionally saved the same amount ($16.5 million cap hit, $10.5 million deap cap charge in 2021).

Players leaving

OLB Kyler Fackrell

The Chargers have agreed to a deal with now-former Giants outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell.

we've agreed to terms with Kyler Fackrell » https://t.co/aEGflXxsFt pic.twitter.com/ZFXEtvwc5j — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) March 24, 2021

In his lone season with Big Blue, Fackrell racked up four sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and a 46-yard pick-six in a Week 5 loss to the Cowboys.

LB David Mayo

Earlier this month, the Giants decided to make David Mayo a cap casualty, which saved the organization $2.3 million in cap space. However, the linebacker is staying within the division.

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday they’ve signed Mayo to a new contract.

We've signed LB David Mayo and C Tyler Larsen. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 18, 2021

Mayo started 13 games for the Giants in 2019 but didn’t find a concrete role in Patrick Graham’s defense last season.

DL Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Tomlinson will no longer be a Giant starting in 2021. Per Ian Rapoport, the talented defensive lineman is headed to Minnesota on a two-year deal worth $22 million ($20 million guaranteed).

Source: Dalvin Tomlinson to #Vikings

2 years, $22M

$20M total guarantee

$16M fully guaranteed

$15M Signing Bonus

$16M First Year — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

OG Kevin Zeitler

Prior to the “legal tampering” period, the Giants cut offensive guard Kevin Zeitler. The veteran played two seasons with Big Blue and was New York’s top offensive lineman. The Giants saved $12 million in cap space by releasing him.

Zeitler has since agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.