The seven-time All-Star will show off his versatility on a star-studded Brooklyn roster.

The Brooklyn Nets have added yet another former All-Star to their stacked team. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets signed 35-year-old free agent LaMarcus Aldridge on Saturday evening.

Free agent LaMarcus Aldridge plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

Aldridge hasn’t played since March 1 against the Nets and came to an agreement with the San Antonio Spurs on the 10th to separate until traded or bought out. He was bought out on Sunday and immediately signed with Brooklyn.

A versatile player capable of playing as a forward and at center, Aldridge is expected to see the majority of his minutes at the five, according to Wojnarowski.

The Nets are lacking in depth at the center position as well as size. At 6’11”, 250 lbs., Aldridge is almost exactly what they’re looking for. With Jarrett Allen gone, the Nets haven’t been as strong as they’d like at center.

DeAndre Jordan hasn’t shown that he’s capable of being their number one option at the position as they look to win their first championship in franchise history.

Nicolas Claxton has been excellent, forcing the basketball world to learn his name, but he isn’t enough.

The Nets are also one of the worst defensive teams in the league and have needed to add players to improve that part of their game. They began by signing Blake Griffin and then added Aldridge to the list.

Rumors had been swirling that the Nets were interested in acquiring big man Andre Drummond, but Aldridge might serve as a cheaper and more versatile option for them.

Aldridge was drafted second overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2006, but his rights were traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, with whom he spent nine years. He had been with the Spurs since 2015 before agreeing to a buyout.

Aldridge was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2007, the All-NBA Second Team twice, and the All-NBA Third Team three times.

In 21 games this season, Aldridge has averaged 25.9 MP, 13.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.4 SPG, 0.9 BPG, .464 FG%, .360 3P%, and .838 FT%.

His career numbers: 34.2 MPG, 19.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.1 BPG, .491 FG%, .317 3P%, and .811 FT%.

His numbers in 72 career playoff games:37.1 MPG, 20.8 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.4 BPG, .455 FG%, .327 3P%, and .824 FT%.

Aldridge obviously won’t have to carry much weight on such a stacked roster, but he’ll see a good deal of action and will bring some truly great depth to an already spectacular Brooklyn team.