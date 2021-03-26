BYU quarterback Zach Wilson had a lot to say about the Jets staff, who he may spend much time with in the near future.

We cannot confirm if Zach Wilson is headed to Florham Park. However, what we can confirm is that he’d be getting along with the higher-ups just fine if he is.

BYU QB Zach Wilson on the Jets: “Great staff. Love those guys. Joe Douglas is a great guy. It was good to see him out here. They’ve got a good thing going.” Asked if he’d like to play in NY, Wilson said “I’d be happy to play with any team that drafts me.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 26, 2021

Zach Wilson on the interactions he's had with Joe Douglas and the Jets' coaching staff: "Great staff, love those guys. Joe Douglas is a great guy and it was good to see him out here. They got a good thing going" pic.twitter.com/BKwWkZUZdn — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 26, 2021

The BYU quarterback’s Pro Day was Friday; the Jets (including general manager Joe Douglas) were one of numerous teams in attendance. Of course, the Jets are in the running to land Wilson at No. 2 overall given the near-certainty Trevor Lawrence is headed to Jacksonville as the top draft selection next month.

However, there’s still the lingering debate of whether the organization takes that route or keeps Sam Darnold for at least one more season.

Selecting Wilson would lead to a trade of Darnold, but the Jets would be better off shipping Sam elsewhere prior to the draft — his value is higher now than it would be after taking Wilson.

While he hasn’t efficiently developed in three years, Darnold’s value is still noteworthy. The Jets could likely snag second and third-round picks in this year’s draft; anything less would be a loss for New York and Douglas.

Nonetheless, if the Jets roll the dice with Darnold, there’s a legitimate chance they trade out of the No. 2 overall pick. A potential trade suitor in that hypothetical scenario would be the Carolina Panthers, who own the No. 8 pick and might be looking to move off veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Since San Francisco just jumped from No. 12 to 3, it’s clear the 49ers might be in the quarterback market. Carolina could thus look to jump San Fran in order to select who it thinks is the top quarterback in this class not named Trevor Lawrence.