Talented forward leaving college to join the Devils.

The New Jersey Devils are reportedly adding some offensive to the organization from the college ranks. Tyce Thompson, the team’s fourth-round pick (#96 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, is set to sign a two-year, entry-level contract.

He will reportedly join the NHL club on Wednesday.

Thompson, 21, recently finished his junior season at Providence College, where he scored 25 points in 25 games and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award. A right-handed shot listed at 6-1 and 180 pounds, Thompson posted 94 points in 101 games over his three seasons with the Friars.

The Devils could use some depth scoring, so Thompson may get some run in the NHL once he clears the league’s COVID protocol. With Travis Zajac, Kyle Palmieri, and Nikita Gusev all unrestricted free agents this summer, there’s plenty of opportunity for Thompson to earn a significant role on the Devils for the 2021-22 season.