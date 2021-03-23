The Jets have a new No. 1 receiver in Corey Davis. However, they still haven’t made a decision at quarterback. Or have they?

Did Corey Davis just reveal who the Jets starting quarterback will be in 2021?

In his press conference with the media Tuesday, New York’s new No. 1 receiver revealed he signed his three-year deal with the Jets thinking Sam Darnold would be the starting quarterback.

One of the major decisions the Jets need to make this offseason has to do with who’s under center, whether it’s Darnold or BYU’s Zach Wilson, who they could draft at No. 2 overall.

Asked again if he signed with the Jets believing that Sam Darnold will be his QB in 2021, new Jets WR Corey Davis said "Yes, that’s my understanding." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 23, 2021

Of course, Davis could just be saying this because Darnold is indeed still on the team despite the anticipation he may be traded prior to the 2021 season.

Or, does Davis know something that the general public or media doesn’t?

Not likely. As ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes, it wouldn’t be natural for the organization to speak directly with Davis about their quarterback plan prior to putting pen to paper.

Some perspective: I doubt the Jets' brass gave Davis their definitive plan. Why give up that intel before the player signs his contract? What if he goes elsewhere? Next thing you know, the intel is all over the league. But, obviously, they must have dropped some hints. https://t.co/jiTat8fHmx — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 23, 2021

General manager Joe Douglas’ acquisitions in free agency didn’t exactly reveal much on the lingering quarterback decision either. Douglas signed both Davis and slot receiver Keelan Cole, but regardless of who’s at quarterback, that young player will need assistance around him in order to develop.

This assistance could include another offensive skill player drafted in the first round — if Darnold is the starter, then possibly at No. 2 or later in the opening round if the Jets trade back. If Wilson is the starter, then maybe at No. 23 overall. Numerous receivers are first-round-caliber players and the Jets could target a few late on Day 1, such as Florida’s Kadarius Toney, LSU’s Terrace Marshall Jr., or Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman.

Going with Wilson will require some patience. It’s unknown how he’d fare right away especially considering he’d be taking on an absurd amount of responsibility as a young starting quarterback (he’ll be 22 years old at the beginning of the regular season).

But if Darnold is the guy, the pending fourth-year quarterback must find consistent on-field success in 2021 or it might be his final campaign in Florham Park.