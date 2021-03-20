Jordan Jenkins is no longer a Jet. The talented pass rusher has signed a multi-year contract to join the Houston Texans.

The Jets are saying goodbye to one of their starting outside linebackers.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jordan Jenkins has agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Texans. The contract is worth $6 million.

The #Texans are signing former #Jets pass-rusher Jordan Jenkins to a 2-year deal worth $6M with a chance to make $8M, source said, some added help on the edge. The ex-third round pick has had 10 sacks the last two seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

This is a great deal for either side. The Texans acquire a talented pass rusher at a non-expensive pricetag while Jenkins signs a deal that lets him hit the market again when he’s still in his 20s (he’s set to become a free agent in 2023).

Although not many expected him to re-sign, this is a tough loss for the organization. Jenkins was one of the team’s top pass rushers for a number of years and led New York in sacks during both the 2018 (7.0 sacks) and 2019 (8.0 sacks) seasons.

Jenkins now joins a Houston defense that struggled last year, racked up only 34 sacks, and just parted ways with star defensive end J.J. Watt.

Losing Jenkins bodes the question: who’s going to rush the passer in Florham Park next year?

Outside linebacker Tarell Basham, who played in all 16 games for the Jets in 2020, will also be departing the team — he recently agreed to a two-year deal to join the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Robert Saleh, however, will be bringing his 4-3 scheme over to the New York/New Jersey area, so the Jets will focus more on the defensive end position rather than pure outside linebackers to help them rush opposing quarterbacks. This is why the acquisition of Carl Lawson makes sense and is so important.

The Jets could also select an edge rusher early in the draft and may do so at No. 23 overall. Given their acquisitions on the offensive side of the ball this free agency period, notably wide receivers Corey Davis and Keelan Cole, the Jets might focus on the defensive unit in the back half of the opening round.