The 26-year-old forward agrees to a one-year deal.

On Friday afternoon the New York Islanders announced the team has signed Russian forward Anatolii Golyshev to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Golyshev, 26, was originally drafted by the Islanders in the fourth round (#95 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has been playing in the KHL since the 2013-14 season.

A versatile forward who can play both wings, Golyshev is listed at 5-8 and 187 pounds. With captain Anders Lee done of the year, it’s possible there’s an immediate opportunity for Golyshev to get on the ice for the Islanders soon.