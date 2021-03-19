The New York Giants could indeed sign wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who’s a free agent now that the new league year has begun.

Kenny Golladay to East Rutherford may be looking all the more possible.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants are “in talks” with the Pro Bowl wide receiver and are expected to bring him in for a visit prior to a potential contract signing.

One of the best available free agents will spend some time with #Giants coach Joe Judge and the team’s brass. A deal could be the result, as NYG has been looking for a big-time WR. https://t.co/0XX8h2pRyI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

The Giants are one of the teams that have been linked to Golladay, given Big Blue’s need for a true No. 1 wide receiver heading into the 2021 season. Golladay is the best wideout available and would provide a notable boost to the Giants offense, a unit that struggled mightily last season without the presence of a No. 1 passing-game target.

Providing Daniel Jones with on-field assistance is a crucial goal for the organization — Golladay would supply that necessary help.

So why are they bringing him in for a visit, an event that isn’t as common nowadays?

Well, there are concerns regarding Golladay (as ESPN’s Jordan Raanan points out), such as the injuries that caused him to miss 11 games last season. This is why some teams may be reluctant to meet the price tag he might be requesting.

The free agent visit with Kenny Golladay (as @RapSheet noted) is to address some of those questions. The Giants need to make sure his hip and the way it ended for him in Detroit isn't a problem. A signing probably wouldn't happened without it. https://t.co/XHTigWvONv — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 17, 2021

The Giants want to be sure the 27-year-old can return to his on-field form from 2019, a Pro Bowl season in which he caught 65 balls for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns.

However, the money is where it gets tricky.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic estimates the Giants possess around $11-12 million in cap space right now, and that’s after the team took Leonard Williams off the franchise tag and agreed to re-sign him to a three-year deal (which decreased his 2021 cap hit from $19.4 million to $11 million and thus created financial room for the organization to operate).

Hard to calculate precisely on the fly, but I'd estimate $11-12M https://t.co/BJXZ2dv9NL — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 17, 2021

If the Giants really wish to make an investment in Golladay, Dave Gettleman needs to make ends meet with the financials. The Giants could pay him around $15 million annually but make the 2021 cap hit not as large, a maneuver that would produce some financial leeway as the current offseason progresses.

Acquiring Golladay, regardless, would be huge for a Giants team that just made a significant move Tuesday in retaining Williams. New York has already achieved one of its top offseason goals; achieving another would make this a successful free agency period thus far for Big Blue.

Update (Friday, March 19)

On Friday, Josina Anderson reported the conversations between the Giants and Kenny Golladay were “heating up.” The Giants have brought Golladay in for a visit and are basically doing their due diligence before potentially putting pen to paper.

I'm told the #Giants talks with WR Kenny Golladay are "heating up," per source. Still has to be taken across finish line! — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2021

Later on, Anderson reported that Golladay had departed the Giants facility but would remain nearby. Talks (and the visit) are still ongoing.

As of this tweet, the current plan is for WR Kenny Golladay to stay in town and continue his visit with the #Giants while talks continue. He has currently left the building, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2021