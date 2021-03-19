Kenny Golladay’s Friday visit with the Giants has concluded, but he’s staying nearby and will remain in contact with the team.

The anticipation continues.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay has left the Giants facility and his Friday visit “went very well.”

Josina Anderson additionally reports Golladay will remain nearby and continue visiting with the organization. Thus, a deal is not done, but that doesn’t mean one won’t be eventually.

The #Giants visit with FA WR Kenny Golladay has ended for the day, and he’s left the building. But the team remains interested — it went very well — and the two sides will stay in contact. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

As of this tweet, the current plan is for WR Kenny Golladay to stay in town and continue his visit with the #Giants while talks continue. He has currently left the building, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2021

The Giants were essentially doing their due diligence with the Pro Bowl receiver. They wanted to see if he’d fit with the culture of the team and decipher some potential concerns, such as his injury history and how his tenure in Detroit concluded.

The fact that Golladay left the building without a done deal isn’t a bad thing — Giants fans shouldn’t be worrying right now. If he departed the entire New York/New Jersey area without signing or at least agreeing to a deal, that’s one thing. But him remaining nearby and keeping in contact with the organization should provide some optimism in regard to this entire situation. He probably wouldn’t stay unless there was legitimate interest.

So what’s the hold-up?

Well, either side still needs to crunch the numbers and reach a mutual agreement, as Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Stapleton notes that everything else within the visit was “all positive.”

Essentially, Golladay and the Giants accomplished all they wanted to do together in the facility, and for all intents and purposes, he now passes the baton to his representatives, and the team talks deal. Golladay plans on staying in area overnight, per source. https://t.co/xYyF86g2Zb — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 19, 2021

It’s unclear how long this step in the process will take, but there’s a chance a deal could be agreed upon by Friday night or at some point Saturday, if anything. Golladay is likely requesting a noteworthy per-year amount — it’s just a matter of if the Giants are willing to meet those financial needs.

Acquiring Golladay at a necessary price point would be huge for this organization as a whole. The team desperately needs a true No. 1 wideout for Daniel Jones to undergo an efficient development in year three — Golladay would be able to fill that role significantly better than Sterling Shepard or Darius Slayton would.

While there may be other teams interested in Golladay’s services (such as the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears) there’s no need to lose sleep just yet. The Giants aren’t concerned about the type of player they could be acquiring or else they wouldn’t have reached this point where they’re negotiating with his representation.

Golladay remaining in the area Friday evening should reveal a lot about what’s to possibly come.