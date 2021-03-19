The Giants are reportedly bringing in cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for a visit. Jackson previously spent time with Tennessee.

Could the Giants be adding a free-agent defensive back to the roster?

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the organization is expected to meet with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. It’s unclear at this time whether the visit will lead to a contract signing.

Former #Titans first-round CB Adoree' Jackson is expected to visit the #Giants, source said. We’ll see if it turns into a signing, but Jackson could also make other visits. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

Jackson, a 2017 first-round draft pick out of USC, has proven to be a physical corner in this league. He racked up at least 70 combined tackles in each of his first two years in the NFL but has dealt with injuries the last two seasons. Jackson played just 14 combined regular-season games in 2019 and 2020.

Through his first three seasons, Jackson recorded solid Pro Football Focus grades of 75.1, 73.0, and 76.2.

A knee injury, however, forced him to hit injured reserve last season (he played just three games in 2020). The past health-related issues are a concern, so the Giants likely want to do their due diligence before potentially signing Jackson to a contract, which could be a short-term deal.

Heading into this offseason, it was clear the Giants needed someone to man the outside cornerback spot opposite Pro Bowler James Bradberry. Isaac Yiadom (10 starts in 2020) was inconsistent last year and it’s unclear if defensive coordinator Patrick Graham feels confident in Julian Love or Darnay Holmes taking on that role.

A maneuver the organization could execute would be bringing in an older and more experienced veteran (such as Xavier Rhodes) on a cheap short-term deal to be a stopgap option while a rookie (possibly drafted in the second round) develops behind him as more of a situational defensive back. But given Jackson’s young age (25 years old) and ability to portray on-field talent, there’s a chance he could eventually spend a number of years in East Rutherford at this spot (meaning on a short prove-it deal followed by an extension).

Jackson is additionally versatile and capable of playing a multitude of spots within the defense. This obviously would fare well with both Graham and head coach Joe Judge, both of whom significantly value those on-field attributes.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the visit will be occurring this Monday. If Jackson were to sign, he would perform in a defensive backfield that possesses talented individuals in Bradberry, Jabrill Peppers, and Logan Ryan, but one that also needs to come together and improve. Despite Bradberry’s success last season, the Giants were tied for 16th with 237.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Former Titans’ CB Adoree’ Jackson’s plan is to go to NY on Sunday night to meet Monday with the Giants before going to Philadelphia on Monday night to meet with the Eagles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

Jackson would be the first defensive back acquired by the Giants during this year’s free agency period, barring another signing prior to his possible deal.