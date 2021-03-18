Lamarcus Joyner is headed to Florham Park. The former Raiders defensive back will sign a one-year deal with the Jets.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lamarcus Joyner will sign a one-year contract worth $4.5 million with New York.

It’s a 1-year deal for Lamarcus Joyner who will now play the Jimmie Ward role in #Jets coach Robert Saleh’s defense. https://t.co/pv9lNnTyn9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

Joyner most recently spent time with the Raiders, but prior to that, was with the Rams for five seasons. Thus, he links up with a former NFC West foe in Jets head coach Robert Saleh — the former 49ers defensive coordinator.

The veteran now possesses the opportunity to perform alongside safety Marcus Maye, who the Jets just franchise tagged earlier this offseason.

What should be beneficial for the Jets defense (at least the organization hopes) is Joyner’s on-field versatility. He has experience at a number of different spots within the secondary.

As Rapoport points out, Joyner should compete at safety for the Jets later this year and could be a superior option than pending second-year man Ashtyn Davis. The young defensive back, who the Jets drafted in the third round out of Cal last year, struggled during his inaugural pro season and recorded a disappointing 53.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

Maye is another versatile weapon in the secondary and coming off the best season of his young career. Pairing him with Joyner could make for a productive safety tandem within Saleh and coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s defensive unit.

The Jets still require depth in the secondary, so choosing multiple defensive backs with their 10 draft picks later this year could (and should) be one of Joe Douglas’ numerous plans for this offseason.

This contract could additionally be perceived as a one-year prove-it deal. Joyner struggled during his pair of seasons with the Raiders after he signed a four-year contract to be a part of the team. Impressing the Jets coaching staff this coming season could lead to an extension for the 30-year old.