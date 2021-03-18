Both wideout Breshad Perriman and linebacker Tarell Basham have agreed to deals with other teams ahead of the 2021 season.

The Jets have lost a pair of players via the free-agent market.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, wide receiver Breshad Perriman has agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. The contract is worth $3 million.

Breshad’s father, Brett, played receiver for the Lions from 1991-96.

Like father like son: former Jets’ WR Breshad Perriman is signing with the Lions on a one-year, $3 million deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus. Perriman now will play for the same team that his dad Brett starred for. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Perriman signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Jets last offseason and caught 30 balls for 505 yards and three touchdowns through 12 games.

The Jets could’ve opted to bring Perriman back on another cheap short-term deal and there reportedly was interest from the organization. But as the Jets started acquiring receivers in free agency — Corey Davis and Keelan Cole — a return started to become less and less likely.

With Perriman now out of New York, there’s a chance wideout Jamison Crowder could depart as well. The Jets would save over $10 million in cap space by cutting him.

Outside linebacker Tarell Basham has additionally found a new team, agreeing to a two-year deal with the Cowboys. Basham appeared in all 16 games for the Jets last year and started in nine. He ultimately recorded 36 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 13 quarterback hits.

#Cowboys are signing former #Colts third-round pass-rusher Tarell Basham to a 2-year deal, per his agent @AR_Henderson. Spent the last couple years with the #Jets and racked up 5.5 sacks. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2021

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported last week the Jets seemingly weren’t interested in retaining Basham; he now joins a Dallas defense that allowed 29.6 points per game last year along with 386.4 yards per game.

It also doesn't sound like the Jets are interested in re-signing unrestricted free agent DE Tarell Basham, according to a source. Basham started nine games and had 3 1/2 sacks last year. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 12, 2021

The Jets may additionally be losing outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins, who’s also a free agent. However, he’s yet to find a new team as of Thursday night.

Expect the Jets to add an edge rusher in either the back half of the first round (No. 23 overall) or in the second (No. 34 overall). A receiver may no longer be needed early in the draft given the acquisitions already made in free agency as well as the potential signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster.