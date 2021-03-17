After making big moves on Monday, the New York Jets were rather quiet on day two of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period.

Joe Douglas and the New York Jets were pretty busy on Monday, agreeing to terms with a new wideout in Corey Davis along with a new defensive end in Carl Lawson. Both deals will be for three years but won’t be signed until after the NFL’s free agency period officially commences at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The Jets additionally agreed to a one-year deal with Jarrad Davis, who could start at the middle linebacker position for New York next season.

But Tuesday was a different story — the Jets were rather quiet.

Justin Hardee boosts the special teams unit

The Jets agreed to a three-year deal with now-former Saints special teams ace/defensive back Justin Hardee. The young NFLer was a valuable piece within New Orleans’ special teams unit for a number of years and still carries great on-field talent in that area of the game.

Hardee was a reliable gunner on the punt cover team and recorded eight combined tackles (six solo) through 10 games last year. He notched 19 combined tackles (17 solo) and 11 combined tackles (10 solo) in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

He’s taken reps on the defensive side of the ball at the professional level, but that’s not his forte — he took only one defensive snap for New Orleans in 2020.

Hardee is expected to boost the Jets’ punt cover team, which allowed an average of 11.7 yards per punt return last year (27th in the NFL). The Saints allowed just 2.3 yards per punt return — the best mark in league history.

The new contract will be worth $6.75 million ($1 million guaranteed). It provides Hardee with a $2.25 million average annual salary, but after the 2021 campaign, the deal carries no dead cap.

