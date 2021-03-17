ifeadi odenigbo giants
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are adding to their pass-rushing unit. Big Blue has agreed to a one-year deal with defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Dave Gettleman is boosting the pass rush.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Giants have agreed to a deal with defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, who most recently spent time with the Minnesota Vikings. The contract is for one year and worth $2.5 million.

Odenigbo has combined for 10.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits over the last two seasons (31 games total). He’ll surely add depth to a pass-rushing unit that just returned its top weapon in Leonard Williams.

After recording a decent Pro Football Focus grade of 74.4 in 2019, Odenigbo experienced a down year on the field in 2020 and notched just a 60.7 PFF grade.

His struggles this past season led to the Vikings not re-signing him for the 2021 campaign and potentially beyond.

Regardless, the Giants feel as if Odenigbo has great on-field potential and could slot in well with the additional pass-rushers. And given he’s entering just his age-27 season, the front office felt like this acquisition was beneficial.

Patrick Graham’s defense is definitely a great home for players like Odenigbo. He’s not a star pass rusher, but that’s okay. The Giants employ a star in Williams — the rest of the pass rushers, whether they’re the defensive end type or outside linebackers, can be situational players who find themselves part of a rotation.

It’s unclear, however, who Odenigbo would perform alongside — the futures of fellow defensive end Jabaal Sheard and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell are unclear. Will Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines return from injury better than ever in 2021?

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU