The Giants are adding to their pass-rushing unit. Big Blue has agreed to a one-year deal with defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Dave Gettleman is boosting the pass rush.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Giants have agreed to a deal with defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, who most recently spent time with the Minnesota Vikings. The contract is for one year and worth $2.5 million.

It’s a one-year, $2.5 million deal for former #Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo with the #Giants, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

Odenigbo has combined for 10.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits over the last two seasons (31 games total). He’ll surely add depth to a pass-rushing unit that just returned its top weapon in Leonard Williams.

After recording a decent Pro Football Focus grade of 74.4 in 2019, Odenigbo experienced a down year on the field in 2020 and notched just a 60.7 PFF grade.

His struggles this past season led to the Vikings not re-signing him for the 2021 campaign and potentially beyond.

Regardless, the Giants feel as if Odenigbo has great on-field potential and could slot in well with the additional pass-rushers. And given he’s entering just his age-27 season, the front office felt like this acquisition was beneficial.

Patrick Graham’s defense is definitely a great home for players like Odenigbo. He’s not a star pass rusher, but that’s okay. The Giants employ a star in Williams — the rest of the pass rushers, whether they’re the defensive end type or outside linebackers, can be situational players who find themselves part of a rotation.

It’s unclear, however, who Odenigbo would perform alongside — the futures of fellow defensive end Jabaal Sheard and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell are unclear. Will Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines return from injury better than ever in 2021?