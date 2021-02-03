Kevin Mawae is reportedly heading back to the NFL and will be an assistant offensive line coach for Indianapolis.

The fantastic Colts offensive line just added a Hall of Famer to its coaching staff.

Per Stephen Holder of The Athletic, Indianapolis is bringing in legendary Jets center Kevin Mawae to be an assistant offensive line coach for the 2021 season. Mawae spent the last three seasons as an offensive analyst for Herm Edwards’ staff at Arizona State.

This isn’t Mawae’s first coaching job in the NFL. He was previously an offensive line assistant for the Chicago Bears in 2016 as part of John Fox’s staff.

Prior to his days as a coach, Mawae spent eight of his 16 years in the NFL with the Jets (1998-2005). He earned six of his eight total Pro Bowl bids while in green and additionally was a second-team All-Pro in 1998 and first-team All-Pro every year from 1999-2002 and then again in 2004.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Mawae will be working with an offensive line that’s been one of the league’s best for the last few seasons. This past year, Indianapolis was tied for second in the NFL with just 21 allowed sacks. This greatly assisted in the Colts becoming the 11th-best passing offense in the NFL with 253.3 yards through the air per game.

The unit was led by guard Quenton Nelson, who earned his third Pro Bowl bid and first-team All-Pro selection in as many seasons.

An already-talented offensive line paired with a teacher of the game and former player is expected to be a superb match in Indianapolis. Nonetheless, the Colts still need to figure out who they’ll be protecting in the backfield in 2021. Amid Philip Rivers’ retirement, the team is currently left with Jacoby Brissett and Jacob Eason, neither of whom are proven franchise quarterbacks.

That position will certainly be a point of emphasis in Indianapolis this offseason.