Robert Saleh has already changed the culture around the New York Jets and he hasn’t even coached a game yet. At least, that’s what Deshaun Watson believes.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald is reporting that isn’t the New York Jets, not the Miami Dolphins who sit atop Deshaun Watson’s trade list.

The star quarterback has been connected to trade rumors for weeks now. Multiple reports have stated that Watson was not pleased with how the Houston Texans have run their general manager and head coach searches.

Specifically, reports state the Watson is upset that his opinion doesn’t seem to matter. Despite being told he would be an integral part of the process he was not consulted about the GM hire. The team also failed to interview Robert Saleh who he privately pushed for. It also took the team weeks into their search before they requested to interview Eric Bieiemy, another favorite of Watson.

The Texans are now trying to repair their relationship with the face of their franchise, but Watson appears done. Reports indicate that he’s refusing to take the team’s calls.

If this all results in a trade, the two teams that have been most closely linked to Watson are the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

The Jets are in desperate need of a quarterback and have been talked about as a potential landing spot for top quarterback prospects. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are near playoff-ready but are a quarterback short of becoming Super Bowl contenders, and there are some questions about whether or not Tua Tagovialoa could be that guy.

Salguero is reporting that it’s Robert Saleh that puts the Jets over the edge, “Watson this week told people the Jets are his top preference among the teams he’d like to be traded to because they hired Robert Saleh to be their coach”.

If Watson wants to come to the Jets, they have more than enough ammo to make it happen. Gang Green spots 5 first-round picks in the next 3 drafts, a young quarterback in Sam Darnold, and multiple mid-round picks. They could match any offer the Texans got. Watson also has a no-trade clause, so he could force his way to the Jets if need be.

No trade for Watson could be made official until the new league year begins on March 17th. Still, a deal could be agreed upon before then.

Buckle in Jets fans, it could be a long couple of months.