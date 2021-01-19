Disgraced Porter fired after 37 days as New York Mets general manager.

After ESPN published a scathing report alleging sexual harassment of a female reporter on Monday night, the New York Mets acted swiftly on Tuesday morning.

Jared Porter is out as the team’s general manager.

We have terminated Jared Porter this morning . In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it. There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) January 19, 2021

The Mets will now begin a process of replacing Porter, 41, with business still to be done. The club is reportedly part of a three-team deal involving the Padres and Pirates on Monday, news that was overwhelmed by the Porter story last night.

STATEMENT FROM METS PRESIDENT SANDY ALDERSON

“The New York Mets have terminated General Manager Jared Porter, effective immediately. Jared’s actions, as reflected by events disclosed last night, failed to meet the Mets’ standards for professionalism and personal conduct.” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 19, 2021

Porter’s tenure as general manager was brief but will impact the Mets for years to come. Less than two weeks before his dismissal he made the trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco, one of the biggest trades in team history.