Jared Porter

Disgraced Porter fired after 37 days as New York Mets general manager.

After ESPN published a scathing report alleging sexual harassment of a female reporter on Monday night, the New York Mets acted swiftly on Tuesday morning.

Jared Porter is out as the team’s general manager.

The Mets will now begin a process of replacing Porter, 41, with business still to be done. The club is reportedly part of a three-team deal involving the Padres and Pirates on Monday, news that was overwhelmed by the Porter story last night.

Porter’s tenure as general manager was brief but will impact the Mets for years to come. Less than two weeks before his dismissal he made the trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco, one of the biggest trades in team history.

